First City Capital Management Inc. Has $2.42 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Boyd Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Argus lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.72.

NYSE:JPM traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.81. 14,318,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,593,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $125.02 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

