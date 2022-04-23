First City Capital Management Inc. Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 20,439.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,603,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,645 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,222 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,769 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,176,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,591,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,266,124. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.