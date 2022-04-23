First City Capital Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Aflac by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Aflac by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in Aflac by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,906. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.10.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

