First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James downgraded First Community from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. First Community has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $153.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.65.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 25.18%. Research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Community in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in First Community in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

