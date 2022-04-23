First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 81,661 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

About First Financial Bancorp. (Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.