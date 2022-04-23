First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.
Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $26.83.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 43.19%.
FFBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
About First Financial Bancorp.
First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.
