First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AG. TheStreet lowered First Majestic Silver from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of AG opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -584.71 and a beta of 0.90.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -149.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 57.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,112 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 50,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after buying an additional 101,662 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 23.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.