First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Shares Down 4.3%

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $110.61 and last traded at $110.69. 132,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 58,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.62.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.98 and a 200-day moving average of $115.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $59,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 135.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 54.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

