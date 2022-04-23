First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stake Raised by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 4.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $48.71. The stock had a trading volume of 517,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,812. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.76. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

