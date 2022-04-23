First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

NYSE FEI opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $8.81.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.