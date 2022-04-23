Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluence Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

