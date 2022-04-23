Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.84 and last traded at $31.39. Approximately 24,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 702,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Get Flywire alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $121,377.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $622,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,971.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,132 shares of company stock worth $3,210,134.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.