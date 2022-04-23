Focused Investors LLC Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Focused Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,478,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 7.7% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $252,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $269,447,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

JNJ traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.54. 8,003,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,966,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.55. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $185.94. The stock has a market cap of $477.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

