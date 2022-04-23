Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of FEMSA underperformed the industry in the last three months. The stock’s dismal performance can be attributed to continued gross margin pressures in fourth-quarter 2021. Gross margin was affected by contraction at FEMSA Comercio’s Fuel Division, partly offset by margin expansion at FEMSA Comercio’s Proximity Divisions and at Coca-Cola FEMSA. Fourth quarter results were also partly hurt by the impacts of supply-chain disruptions and higher raw material costs. However, the company’s top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. This marked the third straight quarter of revenue beat. Revenue growth was driven by gains across all business units, along with a favorable comparison with the year-ago quarter. FEMSA’s digital initiatives and business expansion endeavors also act as upsides.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Shares of FMX opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $69.53 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.8483 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,634,000 after acquiring an additional 440,572 shares during the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

