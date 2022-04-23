Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Monetta Financial Services Inc.

Monetta Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up approximately 2.9% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,465 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 458,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 229,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. 56,193,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,451,508. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

