Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Posts Earnings Results

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE FOR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 101,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,948. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,356 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 38,124 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Forestar Group by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Forestar Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,366 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381 shares during the period. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

