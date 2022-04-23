Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWP opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $20.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at $141,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

