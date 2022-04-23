Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Trading Down 0.9%

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 157.16 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.05). 156,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 116,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159 ($2.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of £199.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 152.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 148.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $0.60. Franchise Brands’s payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand; and various emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb brand name.

