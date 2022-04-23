Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$199.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$144.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FNV traded down C$2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$201.80. The company had a trading volume of 357,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,491. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$198.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$181.57. The company has a current ratio of 17.39, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$158.27 and a 12-month high of C$216.32.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$400.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.7500003 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$877,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at C$2,714,595. Also, Director David Harquail sold 20,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.38, for a total transaction of C$4,027,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,366,488. Insiders sold 57,553 shares of company stock worth $11,502,552 in the last 90 days.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

