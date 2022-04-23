Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,261 shares during the quarter. Franklin Electric makes up approximately 1.4% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned 5.34% of Franklin Electric worth $234,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,920,000 after purchasing an additional 179,681 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,321,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,037,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,825,000 after buying an additional 87,409 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 18.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 919,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after buying an additional 141,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,064,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.70. 193,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,349. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.70 and a 1 year high of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $87.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

