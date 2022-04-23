Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $566.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth $396,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth $77,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth $121,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 30.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Street Properties (Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

