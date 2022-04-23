Freeway Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (FWT)

Freeway Token (FWT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Freeway Token has a market cap of $99.53 million and $1.08 million worth of Freeway Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Freeway Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Freeway Token has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00033804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00104162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Freeway Token

Freeway Token (FWT) is a coin. Freeway Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,459,241 coins. Freeway Token’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . The official website for Freeway Token is aubit.io . Freeway Token’s official Twitter account is @aubitnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AuBit is an asset management platform built to provide greater total returns on the World's top investment products and asset classes. “

