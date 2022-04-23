Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Trading Down 7.2%

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.54. 518,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 508,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $52.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Frequency Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FREQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.77). On average, research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 146,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,167 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 3,920.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

