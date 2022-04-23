Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Trading Down 7.2%

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.54. 518,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 508,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The stock has a market cap of $52.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 146,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,167 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 3,920.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
