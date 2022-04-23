Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.08.

FUSN opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -1.70. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Valliant sold 11,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $76,881.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,313.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 64,287 shares of company stock valued at $477,713 in the last ninety days. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

