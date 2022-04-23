FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Announces Earnings Results

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.45%.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 45,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.31. FVCBankcorp has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Devin Satz sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $58,359.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $188,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,592 shares of company stock valued at $701,954 over the last ninety days. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the third quarter worth $1,354,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 29,169 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FVCBankcorp (Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.