Gaj Finance (GAJ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $242.00

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Gaj Finance has a market cap of $24,280.71 and approximately $242.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gaj Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00047637 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.61 or 0.07433096 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00042512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,798.09 or 0.99751072 BTC.

About Gaj Finance

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

Gaj Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaj Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaj Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gaj Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gaj Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gaj Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.