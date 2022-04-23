Game.com (GTC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,662.00

Game.com (GTC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Game.com has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $17,662.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Game.com coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Game.com has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Game.com

Game.com (GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . Game.com’s official website is game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Game.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

