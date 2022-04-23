GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.00 ($46.24).

G1A opened at €37.97 ($40.83) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.88. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €33.27 ($35.77) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($52.20). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

