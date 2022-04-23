GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.00 ($46.24).

G1A opened at €37.97 ($40.83) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.88. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €33.27 ($35.77) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($52.20). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

