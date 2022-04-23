Geeq Reaches One Day Volume of $220,732.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $220,732.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Geeq has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00033753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00103936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,705,556 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

