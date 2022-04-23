GFG Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,978,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.73 and a 200 day moving average of $145.88. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.71 and a 12 month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

