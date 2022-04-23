GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Cut to C$53.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

