GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

