Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Sold by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC decreased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GNOM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.39. 46,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,782. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $25.68.

