Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 482,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 46,118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,957 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,184,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 49,779 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HERO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,357. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $33.44.

