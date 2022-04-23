Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie increased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of GDEN opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.62. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $281.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.84 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 54.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $9,548,045.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $4,149,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

