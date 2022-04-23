Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Goldman Sachs BDC posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 55.46% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $83.76 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSBD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 937,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,212. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.33. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

