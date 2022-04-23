Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 157.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.96. 643,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,404. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.55 and a 1 year high of $81.09.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GGG. StockNews.com began coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Graco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.