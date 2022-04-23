Graeme Bissett Purchases 26,528 Shares of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (LON:ASIT) Stock

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (LON:ASIT – Get Rating) insider Graeme Bissett purchased 26,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £19,896 ($25,886.03).

Graeme Bissett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Graeme Bissett purchased 755 shares of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £498.30 ($648.32).

LON:ASIT opened at GBX 74.30 ($0.97) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.25. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 60.03 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 92.78 ($1.21). The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The stock has a market cap of £141.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a GBX 1.51 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.09%.

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Company Profile

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

