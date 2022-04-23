Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $99.18 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.65. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

