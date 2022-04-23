Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRDDY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRDDY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 198 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Grand City Properties from €24.00 ($25.81) to €21.00 ($22.58) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.