Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at CIBC

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.27.

Shares of GWO opened at C$36.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 14.96. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$34.95 and a one year high of C$41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.86.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$18.12 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.1399998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total transaction of C$2,501,507.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,795,292.83.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

