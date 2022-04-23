Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Grin has a total market capitalization of $14.50 million and approximately $877,081.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,567.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.95 or 0.07417587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.15 or 0.00265749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.71 or 0.00790323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014870 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.53 or 0.00673620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00086985 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.80 or 0.00388694 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

