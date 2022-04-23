Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GNTY. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $67,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,613,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 87,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1,190.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

