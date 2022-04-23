Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of GH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.92. The stock had a trading volume of 746,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,220. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $169.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Guardant Health by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

