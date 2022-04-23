Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.