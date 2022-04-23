Hamilton Capital LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hamilton Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,011 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. 17,255,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,116,944. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

