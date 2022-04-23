Hamilton Capital LLC Takes $348,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.94.

Deere & Company stock traded down $20.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $403.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,148,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,836. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $400.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.58. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

