Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

HASI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.88.

HASI stock opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a current ratio of 18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.35%.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

