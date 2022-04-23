Haven Protocol (XHV) Hits Market Capitalization of $86.85 Million

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00009266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $86.85 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,736.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,952.40 or 0.07429953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.20 or 0.00267250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.75 or 0.00794601 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014635 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.45 or 0.00685654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00088049 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00387882 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,588,133 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

