Head-To-Head Contrast: Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) & Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Solo Brands and Peloton Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A Peloton Interactive -27.48% -59.67% -23.82%

2.0% of Solo Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solo Brands and Peloton Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solo Brands $403.72 million 1.52 $10.69 million N/A N/A Peloton Interactive $4.02 billion 1.68 -$189.00 million ($3.72) -5.48

Solo Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Peloton Interactive.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Solo Brands and Peloton Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solo Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00 Peloton Interactive 1 14 16 0 2.48

Solo Brands currently has a consensus target price of $24.17, suggesting a potential upside of 272.94%. Peloton Interactive has a consensus target price of $57.93, suggesting a potential upside of 184.13%. Given Solo Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than Peloton Interactive.

Summary

Solo Brands beats Peloton Interactive on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solo Brands (Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories. It also offers swim trunks, casual shorts, sport products, polos, shirts, and lounge products under the Chubbies brand name; consumables, such as color packs, starters, natural charcoal, and firewood products; and accessories comprising shelters, shields, roasting sticks, tools, paddles, backpacks, and hand pumps under the Solo Stove, Oru, and ISLE brands. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Peloton Interactive (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. As of June 30, 2021, it had approximately 5.9 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

