Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ HTLD traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 478,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,449. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 123.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 23,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTLD. Barclays downgraded Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

